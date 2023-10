Wales to start with Costelow after Anscombe ruled out

Wales were forced into a late change for their final Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Georgia in Nantes on Saturday after fly-half Gareth Anscombe sustained a groin injury in the warm-up

Nantes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Wales were forced into a late change for their final Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Georgia in Nantes on Saturday after fly-half Gareth Anscombe sustained a groin injury in the warm-up.

Sam Costelow will start in Anscombe's place, with Dan Biggar coming on to the bench.

Unbeaten Wales, who have already qualified for the last eight, need one point from the match against winless Georgia to be sure of topping the pool.

That would set up a quarter-final in Marseille next week against the winners of Japan-Argentina, who play in Nantes on Sunday.

Teams (15-1)

Wales

Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright; Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands; Tomas Francis, Dewi Lake (capt), Gareth Thomas

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar, Mason Grady

Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)

Georgia

Lasha Khmaladze; Akaki Tabutsadze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Merab Sharikadze (capt), Davit Niniashvili; Luka Matkava11, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Tornike Jalagonia, Beka Saginadze, Mikheil Gachechiladze; Konstantine Mikautadze, Nodar Cheishvili; Beka Gigashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Guram Gogichashvili

Replacements: Vano Karkadze, Nika Abuladze, Irakli Aptsiauri, Vladimer Chachanidze, Giorgi Tsutskiridze, Gela Aprasidze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Demur Tapladze

Coach: Levan Maisashvili (GEO)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FRA)

lp