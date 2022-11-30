UrduPoint.com

Wales V England World Cup Starting Line-ups

Muhammad Rameez Published November 30, 2022 | 01:13 AM

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups in the World Cup Group B match between Wales and England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

AlRayyan, Qatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups in the World Cup Group B match between Wales and England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (kick off 1900 GMT): Wales (3-5-2) Danny Ward; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Neco Williams; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore Coach: Rob Page (WAL) England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham; Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG) Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)

Related Topics

World Wales Coach

Recent Stories

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

47 seconds ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

3 minutes ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

3 minutes ago
 Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup ..

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

3 minutes ago
 Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White Hou ..

Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White House visit

3 minutes ago
 Fertilizers worth Rs 2 mln seized; owner booked

Fertilizers worth Rs 2 mln seized; owner booked

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.