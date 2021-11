Wales v Fiji teams for rugby Test

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Teams for one-off rugby union Test between Wales and Fiji at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday (kick-off 1515 GMT).

There was a late change for Wales as prop Tomas Francis was withdrawn after suffering concussion in a knock in training.

Francis' place in the starting XV was taken by WillGriff John, with Dillon Lewis, who featured against New Zealand in the opening encounter, coming on to the bench.

Wales Liam Williams; Alex Cuthbert, Josh Adams, Johnny Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit; Dan Biggar, Kieran Hardy; Taine Basham, Thomas Young, Ellis Jenkins (capt); Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; WillGriff John, Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Christ Tshiunza, Seb Davies, Tomos Williams, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins Coach: Wayne Pivac (NZL) Fiji Setareki Tuicuvu; Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu (capt), Vilimoni Botitu, Eroni Sau; Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani; Viliame Mata, Mesulame Kunavula, Albert Tuisue; Temo Mayanavanua, Api Ratuniyarawa; Mesake Doge, Sam Matavesi, Peni Ravai Replacements: Zuriel Togiatama, Eroni Mawi, Leeroy Atalifo, Tevita Ratuva, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Nikola Matawalu, Apisai Naqalevu, Aminiasi Tuimaba Coach: Vern Cotter (NZL)/Gareth Baber (WAL) Referee: Nic Berry (AUS)