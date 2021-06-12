UrduPoint.com
Wales V Switzlerand Euro 2020 Starting Line-ups

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 05:53 PM

Starting line-ups for the Euro 2020 Group A game between Wales and Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on Saturday

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Starting line-ups for the Euro 2020 Group A game between Wales and Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on Saturday: Wales (4-3-2-1) Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ben Davies; Joe Morrell, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey; Dan James, Gareth Bale (capt); Kieffer Moore Coach: Robert Page (WAL) Switzerland (3-4-1-2) Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabien Schaer, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Granit Xhaka (capt), Remo Freuler, Rodrigo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic Coach: Vladimir Petkovic (SUI) Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

