Wales wing Adams ruled out of Scotland Six Nations clash

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Wales wing Josh Adams has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland at Murrayfield after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.

Adams, 29, who has scored 21 tries in 61 appearances for Wales, played in the first two matches of the tournament but was unfit to face Ireland.

Wales lost that match 27-18, extending their record run of Test defeats to 15 games, and are on course to finish bottom of the table for the second straight year.

consultant scrum coach Adam Jones confirmed on Tuesday that Adams has not recovered in time for the Edinburgh trip.

Wales fielded an all-Scarlets back three of Blair Murray, Tom Rogers and debutant Ellis Mee against Ireland and interim head coach Matt Sherratt looks unlikely to make many changes, if any, in his starting line-up.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe is available after recovering from a head knock.

Anscombe gained a recall from Sherratt after being left out of the Six Nations squad by former head coach Warren Gatland, who departed following a 22-15 defeat against Italy.

Jones said: "Gareth is fine and good to go. He came in as if he hadn't been away. It has been good to have him leading it."

Fit-again Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake could feature in Wales' matchday 23 following biceps surgery.

Lake skippered Wales on tour to Australia last year and throughout the Autumn Nations Series.

Jones added: "Dewi has been excellent, and it is good to have him back. He is a former captain and has been a big player for Wales in the last few years."

"Dare I say it, it's a big year for him with what is going on in the summer (British and Irish Lions' Australia tour). He has got a point to prove.

"Anyone who plays well in the Six Nations has a chance to tour in the summer. You can lose your ticket on the plane by having a bad game, or you can get it by having a big game."

Scotland are striving to avoid a third straight Six Nations loss after being beaten by Ireland and England.

Despite their recent woes, Wales have a good record in Edinburgh, winning on six of their past eight trips.

"There is pressure on Scotland. This is probably one of the best sides they've ever had, if not the best side they've ever had," said Jones.

"They will be expecting to beat us pretty comfortably at home against a team that has lost 15 times.

"We showed we can go toe to toe with one of the best teams (Ireland) in the world. We rattled them a bit. We didn't get across the line, but we will keep building on that with the confidence we've got."