Walk held in support of oppressed people of IIOJK

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A walk was held in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, here on Monday under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports Writers Association.

The walk was led by former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Station Director Radio Pakistan Iffat Jabbar, Secretary General of AIPS Asia and President of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Amjad Aziz Malik, President of KP Sports Writers Asim Shiraz, Secretary Shahid Khan, General Secretary of Khyber Union of Journalists, Imran Yousafzai, Senior Sports Journalist Ijaz Ahmed, Uzmat Ullah, Nader Khawaja, Ghani-ur-Rehman, Vice President of Provincial Table Tennis Association, Kifayatullah and coach Manoor Zaman.

On this occasion, slogans were raised in favour of Kashmir, with more than a hundred male and female players participating.

Table tennis and squash competitions were also part of the Kashmir Day, observed on Sunday.

Addressing the rally, squash legend Qamar Zaman said that the genocide of Kashmiris was going on in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Sports Writers Federation President Amjad Aziz Malik said that the United Nations should ensure the implementation of its resolutions regarding Kashmir. "Indian aggression has not been able to suppress the Kashmir movement in the past, nor will it be possible in the future. The day is not far when the Kashmiris will get their freedom.

Iffat Jabbar said, "We will continue to raise our voices till the Kashmiris get their right to self determination."