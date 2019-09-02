Wallabies centurion Kepu to retire post-World Cup

Australian prop Sekope Kepu announced Monday he will retire from international rugby after the World Cup and head to play northern hemisphere rugby for London Irish

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Australian prop Sekope Kepu announced Monday he will retire from international rugby after the World Cup and head to play northern hemisphere rugby for London Irish.

The 33-year-old said he had been "very privileged and fortunate" to enjoy a career that has already spanned two World Cups and more than 100 caps, but the time had come to move on.

"There's guys pushing for spots everywhere now," he said pointing to up-and-coming frontrowers Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou as well as more established operators.

Kepu currently plays his club rugby for the New South Wales Waratahs.

Saturday's Test against Samoa in Sydney will be his last game in Australia and Rugby Australia announced he would be honoured with an on-field presentation.

"It's going to (be) very special. It's another massive challenge and something I'm definitely looking forward to, running out in front of family and friends as well as our home fans for the last time this year," Kepu said.