UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wallabies Centurion Kepu To Retire Post-World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:12 PM

Wallabies centurion Kepu to retire post-World Cup

Australian prop Sekope Kepu announced Monday he will retire from international rugby after the World Cup and head to play northern hemisphere rugby for London Irish

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Australian prop Sekope Kepu announced Monday he will retire from international rugby after the World Cup and head to play northern hemisphere rugby for London Irish.

The 33-year-old said he had been "very privileged and fortunate" to enjoy a career that has already spanned two World Cups and more than 100 caps, but the time had come to move on.

"There's guys pushing for spots everywhere now," he said pointing to up-and-coming frontrowers Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou as well as more established operators.

Kepu currently plays his club rugby for the New South Wales Waratahs.

Saturday's Test against Samoa in Sydney will be his last game in Australia and Rugby Australia announced he would be honoured with an on-field presentation.

"It's going to (be) very special. It's another massive challenge and something I'm definitely looking forward to, running out in front of family and friends as well as our home fans for the last time this year," Kepu said.

Related Topics

World Australia Sydney London Wales Ireland Samoa Family From

Recent Stories

Two brothers die after consuming toxic alcohol in ..

1 minute ago

Indian authorities grilled for arbitrary arrests i ..

1 minute ago

'Negligence, corruption wont be tolerated in devel ..

14 minutes ago

Son of ex-policeman arrested in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

14 minutes ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Country's Economy Ma ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.