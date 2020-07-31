UrduPoint.com
Wallabies Centurion Simmons To Join London Irish

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 03:53 PM

Experienced Wallabies lock Rob Simmons will depart the NSW Waratahs at the end of the Super Rugby AU season and join English Premier League club London Irish, he announced Friday

The 31-year-old, who has played 100 times for his country, will link up once more with former Waratahs teammates Nick Phipps and Sekope Kepu when he arrives in Britain.

"It was a really tough decision (to leave) but after speaking with many people around me, I felt that now was the time to take the opportunity to play overseas," Simmons said.

"Timing with situations like this can't always be perfect, but the Waratahs have been fantastic in understanding my desire to take on a new challenge.

" Simmons joined the 'Tahs at the beginning of 2018 after nine seasons with the Queensland Reds, where he won a Super Rugby title in 2011.

He was appointed captain earlier this year when Michael Hooper stood aside.

"Rob's an outstanding human being first and foremost, just one of those people you really enjoy having around your group," said Waratahs coach Rob Penney.

"His leadership and influence over our squad has been outstanding to witness -- particularly given the challenges we've all recently faced."

