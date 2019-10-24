UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wallabies Coach Cheika Will 'rise Again', Says England's Jones

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

Wallabies coach Cheika will 'rise again', says England's Jones

England coach Eddie Jones backed his Wallabies counterpart Michael Cheika to "rise again" on Thursday after masterminding the Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat that brought his five-year tenure to a close

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :England coach Eddie Jones backed his Wallabies counterpart Michael Cheika to "rise again" on Thursday after masterminding the Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat that brought his five-year tenure to a close.

Cheika has faced criticism in Australia since Saturday's 40-16 loss to England, which prompted him to announce his departure from the role.

But Jones, whose long association with Cheika dates back to their time at Sydney's Randwick club, said he had "put some pride back in to Australian rugby", especially after taking the Wallabies to the 2015 World Cup final.

"It's never pleasant when you lose your job -- it's tough, there are various comments made, I do feel for him personally," Jones said.

"He's put some pride back into Australia rugby. We all make mistakes and do silly things, he's just human. He's given that job all he can and he got Australia out of a difficult situation and got them to a World Cup final in 2015 and I'm sure he will rise again as a coach."Jones also sidestepped questions about whether he would consider a return to the Wallabies, after taking them to the 2003 World Cup final -- where they lost to England.

"Don't think that's really a question for today -- I'm only really worried about a pretty important game," said Jones, whose England team play New Zealand in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Related Topics

World Australia Job Sydney New Zealand 2015 All From Coach

Recent Stories

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

3 minutes ago

Afridi says "We all are pathan" instead of saying ..

24 minutes ago

US lawmakers term Indian action in Occupied Kashmi ..

57 minutes ago

New Tunisian President May Reinvigorate Country's ..

2 minutes ago

Two-day international workshop held

3 minutes ago

Police arrest 15 suspects, recover weapons in Kara ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.