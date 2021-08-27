UrduPoint.com

Wallabies Coach Plays Down All Blacks Row

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:36 PM

Wallabies coach plays down All Blacks row

Australia coach Dave Rennie said the Wallabies would not use the All Blacks' perceived disrespect as motivation for the upcoming Perth Test, drawing a line under a scheduling row that erupted between the rugby powers last week

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Australia coach Dave Rennie said the Wallabies would not use the All Blacks' perceived disrespect as motivation for the upcoming Perth Test, drawing a line under a scheduling row that erupted between the rugby powers last week.

Rennie had said he was "bloody angry" after a last-minute change of travel plans by the New Zealanders meant the match could not take place in the West Australian city this Saturday as planned.

The Test, which doubles as a second-round Rugby Championship match and a third Bledisloe Cup clash, has been rescheduled for Sunday, September 5.

But Rennie said Friday his team were more concerned about making amends for losing 57-22 in their last meeting with the All Blacks in Auckland than rehashing the dispute.

"There's plenty of motivating factors and the biggest one's the scoreline last time we played," he said.

"We really respect the All Blacks and we're excited by the opportunity to get another crack at them." He said the Wallabies would be without Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Hunter Paisami as both players were expectant fathers awaiting the birth of their first children.

A 35-man All Blacks squad travelled to Perth this week without Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo'unga and Aaron Smith because the New Zealand trio are also expecting new babies.

All three are regular starters for New Zealand but Rennie said their absence would not change his plans.

Aside from the Perth Test, the rest of this year's Rugby Championship will be played in Australia's Queensland state.

Related Topics

Australia Perth Auckland September Sunday All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

US Supreme Court Repeals Moratorium on Residential ..

US Supreme Court Repeals Moratorium on Residential Evictions

8 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 95 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 95 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

25 minutes ago
 Suicide attack kills 85 including 13 US soldiers o ..

Suicide attack kills 85 including 13 US soldiers outside Kabul Airport

33 minutes ago
 Biden Must Hold Military Brass Accountable for Kab ..

Biden Must Hold Military Brass Accountable for Kabul Airport Attack - Ex-Pentago ..

28 minutes ago
 Russia's State Arms Exporter Negotiating S-400 Sup ..

Russia's State Arms Exporter Negotiating S-400 Supplies With 7 Asian, African Co ..

28 minutes ago
 Britain to end evacuations from Afghanistan 'in a ..

Britain to end evacuations from Afghanistan 'in a matter of hours': defence mini ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.