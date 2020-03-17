UrduPoint.com
Wallabies Prop Alaalatoa Suffers Broken Arm

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:11 PM

Wallabies prop Alaalatoa suffers broken arm

ACT Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa broke his arm in the 47-14 win over NSW Waratahs at the weekend, the club said, but with Super Rugby suspended indefinitely it is unclear how many matches the Wallabies prop might miss, if any

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : ACT Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa broke his arm in the 47-14 win over NSW Waratahs at the weekend, the club said, but with Super Rugby suspended indefinitely it is unclear how many matches the Wallabies prop might miss, if any.

"The Brumbies can confirm that captain Allan Alaalatoa suffered a broken arm in the match against the Waratahs. Get well soon skip!," the club tweeted late Monday. Broken arms often sideline players for up to six weeks.

Alaalatoa left the field during the first-half of Sunday's clash in Canberra and was seen wearing a sling.

A decision to halt the southern hemisphere club championship, which features 15 teams from five countries, was made on Saturday after New Zealand said all inbound travellers must self-isolate for 14 days.

Australia introduced similar measures on Sunday.

After seven rounds of Super Rugby, the Brumbies are second on the overall table, a point behind South Africa's Coastal Sharks.

