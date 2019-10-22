UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wallabies Skipper Defends Outgoing Coach

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:23 PM

Wallabies skipper defends outgoing coach

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper defended Australia's outgoing coach as he led his crestfallen team back home on Tuesday, vowing a turnaround after a dismal World Cup quarter-final exit

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Wallabies captain Michael Hooper defended Australia's outgoing coach as he led his crestfallen team back home on Tuesday, vowing a turnaround after a dismal World Cup quarter-final exit.

Michael Cheika called time on his five-year tenure after his side's 40-16 loss to old rivals England, capping a lacklustre few years.

The two-time world champion Wallabies managed a 50 percent win rate during his 68 games in charge -- 34 wins, 32 losses and two draws.

His style drew criticism, but Cheika's time at the helm also revealed deep problems within Australian rugby -- a sport that increasingly struggles to compete with other football codes for support and players.

Cheika also suffered from a bitter relationship with Rugby Australia that cast a shadow over his final year in the job.

Amid the recriminations, Hooper defended the outgoing coach as the Wallabies arrived back in Sydney from Japan.

"Cheika has been amazing for me," the talismanic backrower told reporters. "He's made me a better person, not just a rugby player." He thanked the 52-year-old for the "passion" he showed in the post, adding that the coach had stood up for his squad "all the time".

Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie, a New Zealander, is considered favourite to replace Cheika, with the next appointee expected to be handed a four-year deal taking them beyond the 2023 World Cup.

Ireland's Joe Schmidt and England coach Eddie Jones are also being touted as options.

Hooper said his team were determined to usher in a new era after their struggles in recent years.

"I'm keen to play some rugby and turn this stuff around," he said.

"Guys are sick of where it's at and they want it to be better. And that's positive."

Related Topics

Football World Australia Job Sydney Japan Post All From Coach

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab beat Sindh by 34 runs

4 minutes ago

Russia Icebreaker With 33 People on Board Sends Ou ..

8 seconds ago

Nine Taliban Fighters Poisoned by Unknown Individu ..

9 seconds ago

Three killed as a truck overturned in Muhammad Nag ..

11 seconds ago

International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition ..

13 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.