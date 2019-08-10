UrduPoint.com
Wallabies Stun All Blacks 47-26 In Rugby Championship Upset

Wallabies stun All Blacks 47-26 in Rugby Championship upset

Australia scored a 47-26 upset over a shell shocked New Zealand side reduced to 14 men in a pulsating Rugby Championship clash Saturday for a major confidence boost ahead of the World Cup

Perth, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ):Australia scored a 47-26 upset over a shell shocked New Zealand side reduced to 14 men in a pulsating Rugby Championship clash Saturday for a major confidence boost ahead of the World Cup.

The All Blacks were widely tipped to retain a stranglehold over their trans-Tasman rivals in Perth, but a red card for Scott Barrett in the dying seconds of the first half for a dangerous shoulder charge made it an uphill battle.

He was only the fourth All Black ever to be sent off, with Sonny Bill Williams the last in 2017.

