Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Australia full-back Kurtley Beale scored twice and set up a try to send Racing 92 to third place in the French Top 14 with Saturday's 45-19 home win over Clermont.

Beale's efforts came within two minutes of each other in the first half as the Parisians moved above the visitors thanks to the bonus point, with three games left of the regular season.

Home coach Laurent Travers made 10 changes from last weekend's home derby loss to Stade Francais, looking to avoid a fifth straight league defeat.

Travers' Clermont counterpart Franck Azema, who will leave after 11 years at Stade Marcel-Michelin at the end of the season, handed a first Top 14 start to 18-year-old Australian lock Miles Amatosero.

Clermont scrum-half Morgan Parra opened the scoring after seven minutes before Beale's quick-fire double at the Paris La Defense Arena, which has also been used as a vaccination centre since Monday.

The former Waratahs playmaker benefitted from a lovely Teddy Thomas break for his first before taking his tally for six tries in 19 games this term from a Finn Russell pass less shortly after.

Racing led 31-19 at the break as Thomas and Kevin Le Guen crossed with Fiji prop Peni Ravai responding for Clermont.

- Russell head injury - Beale turned the provider in the second half, freeing France centre Gael Fickou for his first Racing try since joining from Stade Francais last month.

Winger Donovan Taofifenua also scored as Scotland's Russell kicked the conversion two days after he was named in the British and Irish Lions squad for the summer's tour to South Africa.

With eight minutes left Russell left the field for a head injury assessment after a tackle on the away side's Japan full-back Kotaro Matushima and failed to return to the field.

Elsewhere, South Africa fly-half Elton Jantjies makes his debut for struggling Pau at relegated Agen.

European Champions Cup finalists La Rochelle have made 15 changes from last weekend's win over Leinster for the trip to Montpellier.

In the final game of the day Toulon host the other side in the May 22's showpiece continental match, Toulouse.