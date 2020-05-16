UrduPoint.com
Wallaby Flanker Gill Leaves Lyon

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:43 AM

Wallaby flanker Gill leaves Lyon

Australian international Liam Gill has left Top 14 rugby side Lyon after three seasons, the French club announced on Friday

Back-row forward Gill, 27, scored 15 tries for Lyon in 60 appearances after arriving from Toulon in 2017.

Back-row forward Gill, 27, scored 15 tries for Lyon in 60 appearances after arriving from Toulon in 2017.

"Liam is one of the best players I have ever seen," said Lyon's three-quarters coach Kendrick Lynn in a statement.

"No matter the week, it didn't matter if he was a little injured or that he was not in his best form, he was going to give everything, come out bloodied and exhausted."Gill made 15 appearance for Australia between 2012 and 2013 but has not featured for the Wallabies since.

Since the Top 14 season was ended at the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lyon have announced the departures of fullback Jean-Marcellin Buttin, who is joining Agen, and English back-rower Carl Fearns.

