Wallaby veteran Slipper signs on for 2023 World Cup

Sydney, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Wallaby prop James Slipper has signed a contract extension through to the end of 2023, giving him the chance of appearing at his fourth World Cup, Rugby Australia said Tuesday.

Slipper is Australia's most-capped prop, making 114 Test appearances since his debut in 2010.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said the 32-year-old retained his hunger to succeed and was constantly looking to improve.

"James is a top man and massively respected member of our mob and we're thrilled he's re-committed to Australian rugby," he said.

"There's no doubt he's one of the leading props in World Rugby with his rare ability to start a Test match on both sides of the scrum."Slipper said he would remain with Super Rugby's Canberra-based Brumbies team as he targets next year's World Cup in France.

"I have a strong desire to be part of a successful 2023 World Cup campaign with the Wallabies and I believe playing my rugby here in Australia will give me the best chance to do that," he said.