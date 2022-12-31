UrduPoint.com

Wanted To Surprise Mother On New Year’s Eve: Reshabh Pant

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 31, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Reshabh Pant

The Indian wicketkeeper whose condition is stable had met with an accident in Utharkhand state

New Dehli: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2022) Indian wicketkeeper Reshabh Pant revealed that he was on his way to home as he wanted to surprise his mother on the eve of new year.

He made this revelation while talking to Dr Susheel Nagar as he reached the hospital. According to the doctor, Reshash was conscious and he also talked to him.

“I was going to my home to give surprise to my mother on the eve of new year,” the cricketer was quoted as saying.

The doctor said that Pant received injuries on his head and other parts of the body but luckily his condition was out of danger.

The medical reports revealed that Reshabh received injuries on the head and backbone but these injuries were normal. However, plastic surgery was conducted for the injuries on his face. The player’s feet had some swelling and some pain, and therefore, he would undergo MRI test.

It may be mentioned here that Reshabh Pant met an accident in Utharkhand state when his car hit the divider and caught under fire. The cricketer received some injuries and was shifted to the hospital for medical aid.

