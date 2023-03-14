Wapda advance to National Women Baseball Championship final

Pakistan Wapda moved to the final of the 17th National Women Baseball Championship after defeating Punjab in the semifinal at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Wapda moved to the final of the 17th National Women Baseball Championship after defeating Punjab in the semifinal at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad on Tuesday.

Wapda put up a splendid show to edge pass Punjab by sixteen runs to six.

They will now take on Pakistan Army in the final showdown.

The event is being organized by the Pakistan Federation of Baseball (PFB). President PFB Syed Fakhr Ali Shah in a statement said that a training camp would be organized for the players who performed well in the championship.

The camp will help prepare the national team for the Women's Asia Cup, to be held in Hong Kong next month.