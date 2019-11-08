UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WAPDA All Set To Excel In 33rd National Games From Sunday:

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:31 PM

WAPDA all set to excel in 33rd National Games from Sunday:

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is all set to excel in the 33rd National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar from November 10 to 16, it was officially announced

MIRPUR [AJK]: (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is all set to excel in the 33rd National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar from November 10 to 16, it was officially announced.

WAPDA Sports board (WSB) contingent comprising 833 players and officials, headed by WSB Patron and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) Managing Director Waseem Mukhtar as its Chef De Mission, will participate in the event, WAPDA said in an official statement issued here on Friday.

WAPDA contingent - one of the largest contingents taking part in the National Games - will participate in all 30 competitions for men and all 25 competitions for women during the event.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades. It has introduced various initiatives for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players in the country including 'WAPDA Endowment Fund for Sports' to elevate the standard of sports in Pakistan.

WAPDA is the biggest employer of sports persons in Pakistan, as more than 2200 players and sports officials are associated with various units of WAPDA Sports Board across the country.

WAPDA has 66 teams 37 men and 29 women of different games. At present, WAPDA is National Champion in 30 and runners-up in 22 sports disciplines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Sports Water WAPDA Company November Women Event All From PEPCO

Recent Stories

Smog: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik orders action again ..

35 seconds ago

Nawaz granted one-time exemption in Chaudhry Sugar ..

36 seconds ago

Shibli Faraz lauds Radio Pakistan role in promotin ..

38 seconds ago

PM to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor tomorrow

39 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mining Company Co ..

41 minutes ago

UVAS holds joint session reference in honor of Pro ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.