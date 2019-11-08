WAPDA all set to excel in 33rd National Games from Sunday:

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is all set to excel in the 33rd National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar from November 10 to 16, it was officially announced

MIRPUR [AJK]: (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority ( WAPDA ) is all set to excel in the 33rd National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar November 10 to 16, it was officially announced.

WAPDA Sports board (WSB) contingent comprising 833 players and officials, headed by WSB Patron and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) Managing Director Waseem Mukhtar as its Chef De Mission, will participate in the event, WAPDA said in an official statement issued here on Friday.

WAPDA contingent - one of the largest contingents taking part in the National Games - will participate in all 30 competitions for men and all 25 competitions for women during the event.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades. It has introduced various initiatives for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players in the country including 'WAPDA Endowment Fund for Sports' to elevate the standard of sports in Pakistan.

WAPDA is the biggest employer of sports persons in Pakistan, as more than 2200 players and sports officials are associated with various units of WAPDA Sports Board across the country.

WAPDA has 66 teams 37 men and 29 women of different games. At present, WAPDA is National Champion in 30 and runners-up in 22 sports disciplines.