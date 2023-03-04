Displaying their continued dominance, the Wapda and Army player have reached the finals of the ongoing COMBAXX Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship being organized by Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Combaxx Sports at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Displaying their continued dominance, the Wapda and Army player have reached the finals of the ongoing COMBAXX Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship being organized by Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Combaxx sports at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi.

Besides, semis, in Women's event the round-robin league matches were completed.

The following are the results of the semis and other matches played on the 4th day: Men's 1st Semi-Final WAPDA Beat KP 2 � 0 Nasir Iqbal Beat Mutahifr Ali 11-3, 11-2, 11-5 (14 mins) while Noor Zaman Beat Shahzad Khan 11-8, 11-8, 12-10 (21 mins.

Men's 2nd Semi-Final Army trounces Punjab 2-0.

Sadam Ul Haq Beat Khaqan Malik 11-5, 11-9, 11-7 (17 mins), and Ashab Irfan Beat Ahmed Amin 11-2 Retired In Women's event, the round-robin league matches were completed.

The following are the results: Position 5 -7 Sindh Beat Navy 2 - 1 Huraira Zafar Lost Anas Khan 6-11, 8-11, 8-11 (14 mins) And Abdul Basit Beat Awais Yousas 8-11, 11-2, 11-4, 11-8 (21 mins) while Aayeman Zahid Beat Noor Zaman 13-11, 11-9, 11-9 (12 mins) Position 5 � 7Balochistanthumped Sindh. Jahanzaib Yousaf Beat Muhammed Ali 11-0, 11-0, 11-0 while Muzhar Ali Lost Huraira Zafar 3-11, 4- 11, 6-11 (15 mins), and Abdul Waqar Beat Abdul Basit 6-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-3 (28 mins)In Women's category, WAPDAthrashed Sindh , Noor Ul Ain Beat Anum Mustafa 11-5, 15-13, 9-11, 11-7 (30 mins) while Mehwish Ali Beat Mahnoor Ali11-8, 11-5, 12-14, 11-7 (26 mins), and Saima Shukat Lost Fehmina Asim 0-11, 0-11, 0-11.