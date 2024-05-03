Open Menu

Wapda, Army Victorious In PTF Tennis Trophy Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published May 03, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matches

Wapda and Pakistan Army Friday won matches on the opening day of the 1st PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy 2024 here at PTF Tennis Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Wapda and Pakistan Army Friday won matches on the opening day of the 1st PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy 2024 here at PTF Tennis Complex.

On the opening day, Wapda and Pakistan Army won matches against Pakistan Navy and SNGPL respectively, and gained valuable winning points in their bucket.

Muhammad Abid (Wapda) easily breezed out his opponent Faizan Fayyaz Khan (Navy) in one-sided affairs without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0. In the second single Aqeel Khan (Wapda) started his winning streak and overpowered his opponent Asad Zaman (Navy) in a straight set match 6-2 6-1.

In the first singles, Abdullah Adnan (Army) won his opening match against Ahmad Babar (SNGPL) in a straight set 6-2 6-1.

In the second single Muzammil Murtaza (Army) outclassed Saqib Hayat and won the match 6-0 6-1 just in 37 minutes.

Muzammil played an excellent game and hit 5 aces in the first set and 9 aces in the second set and did not allow his opponent to settle down against his powerful serve. This match was officiated by ITF White Badge Umpire Hussnain Mehmood. President PTF also congratulated the winning team members and wished them well for future matches.

Earlier in the afternoon Zahoor Ahmed Addl.

Secretary IPC & Director General Pakistan Sports Board inaugurated the 1st PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy and met the players. Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal (R) also attended the opening ceremony as a Guest of Honor. The Chief Guest Zahoor Ahmad assured PTF Management of full support for the development of tennis infrastructure and players.

In the opening remarks, Zia-ud-Din Tufail Secretary PTF welcomed all the guests on behalf of President PTF and highlighted that trophy featuring five men’s teams from the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Navy, SNGPL, and Wapda.

Results- Pakistan Army beat SNGPL (2-0) Singles-1: Abdullah Adnan (Army) beat Ahmad Babar (SNGPL) 6-2 6-1

Singles-2: Muzammil Murtaza (Army) beat Saqib Hayat (SNGPL) 6-0 6-1

Doubles: Abdullah Adnan, Arham Attique (Army) beat Ahmed Babar, Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) 6-2 6-3.

Wapda beat Pakistan Navy (2-0), Singles-1: Muhammad Abid (Wapda) beat Faizan Fayyaz Khan (NAVY) 6-0 6-0.

Singles-2: Aqeel Khan (Wapda) beat Asad Zaman (Navy) 6-2 6-1.

Doubles: Heera Ashiq, Shahzad Khan (Wapda) beat Asad Zaman, Faizan Fayyaz Khan (Navy) 6-1 6-2.

Saturday matches schedule: Wapda Vs SNGPL; Pakistan Army Vs PAF.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Army Pakistan Navy Sports All From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, ..

Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, financial terms in review con ..

2 minutes ago
 Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications r ..

Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received

1 hour ago
 Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF

Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF

2 minutes ago
 PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

2 hours ago
 5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies toda ..

5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 10 pasia against US dollar

Rupee gains 10 pasia against US dollar

1 minute ago
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

3 hours ago
 Sindh govt taking measures to eliminate malnutriti ..

Sindh govt taking measures to eliminate malnutrition: CM Murad

1 minute ago
 Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira K ..

Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan

3 hours ago
 Markets track Wall St higher as rate hopes rise, e ..

Markets track Wall St higher as rate hopes rise, eyes on US jobs

1 minute ago
 iCube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first ..

ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission

4 hours ago
 WB sees brighter future for Pakistan

WB sees brighter future for Pakistan

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports