Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matches

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Wapda and Pakistan Army Friday won matches on the opening day of the 1st PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy 2024 here at PTF Tennis Complex.

On the opening day, Wapda and Pakistan Army won matches against Pakistan Navy and SNGPL respectively, and gained valuable winning points in their bucket.

Muhammad Abid (Wapda) easily breezed out his opponent Faizan Fayyaz Khan (Navy) in one-sided affairs without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0. In the second single Aqeel Khan (Wapda) started his winning streak and overpowered his opponent Asad Zaman (Navy) in a straight set match 6-2 6-1.

In the first singles, Abdullah Adnan (Army) won his opening match against Ahmad Babar (SNGPL) in a straight set 6-2 6-1.

In the second single Muzammil Murtaza (Army) outclassed Saqib Hayat and won the match 6-0 6-1 just in 37 minutes.

Muzammil played an excellent game and hit 5 aces in the first set and 9 aces in the second set and did not allow his opponent to settle down against his powerful serve. This match was officiated by ITF White Badge Umpire Hussnain Mehmood. President PTF also congratulated the winning team members and wished them well for future matches.

Earlier in the afternoon Zahoor Ahmed Addl.

Secretary IPC & Director General Pakistan Sports Board inaugurated the 1st PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy and met the players. Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal (R) also attended the opening ceremony as a Guest of Honor. The Chief Guest Zahoor Ahmad assured PTF Management of full support for the development of tennis infrastructure and players.

In the opening remarks, Zia-ud-Din Tufail Secretary PTF welcomed all the guests on behalf of President PTF and highlighted that trophy featuring five men’s teams from the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Navy, SNGPL, and Wapda.

Results- Pakistan Army beat SNGPL (2-0) Singles-1: Abdullah Adnan (Army) beat Ahmad Babar (SNGPL) 6-2 6-1

Singles-2: Muzammil Murtaza (Army) beat Saqib Hayat (SNGPL) 6-0 6-1

Doubles: Abdullah Adnan, Arham Attique (Army) beat Ahmed Babar, Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) 6-2 6-3.

Wapda beat Pakistan Navy (2-0), Singles-1: Muhammad Abid (Wapda) beat Faizan Fayyaz Khan (NAVY) 6-0 6-0.

Singles-2: Aqeel Khan (Wapda) beat Asad Zaman (Navy) 6-2 6-1.

Doubles: Heera Ashiq, Shahzad Khan (Wapda) beat Asad Zaman, Faizan Fayyaz Khan (Navy) 6-1 6-2.

Saturday matches schedule: Wapda Vs SNGPL; Pakistan Army Vs PAF.