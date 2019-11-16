UrduPoint.com
WAPDA, Army Won Gold Medals In National Games Volleyball

Zeeshan Mehtab 33 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 05:24 PM

WAPDA, Army won gold medals in National Games Volleyball

In the 33rd National Games volleyball event, the men's title was won by Wapda and the women's title Army

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :In the 33rd National Games volleyball event, the men's title was won by Wapda and the women's title Army.

In the Men's and Women's events, HEC won bronze medals. Army defeated Wapda 25-17, 25-17 and 25-19 in the final of the volleyball women's event.

In the third position match, HEC defeated the police 25-9, 25-20 and 25-19. In the Men's event final, Wapda defeated PAF 29-13, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-19. In the third position, Army defeated Navy 33-31, 25-18, 21-25 and 25-16 to win bronze.

President of Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqub and Former Deputy Director sports Colonel (R) Qaiser Mustafa distributed prizes to the players.

