Wapda, Asia Ghee Mills, WSTC, SA Victorious In National Challenge Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 04, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Wapda, Asia Ghee Mills, WSTC and SA Gardens earned victories in the National Challenge Cup (NCC) 2023 final round here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday

In the first match, Wapda secured a 3-0 victory over Pakistan Police. Alamghir netted two goals, while Shayek Dost contributed with one.

In the second match, Asia Ghee Mills emerged triumphant against Pak Railways with a narrow 1-0 win, courtesy of Muhammad Suleman Ali's lone goal.

In the third match, WSTC edged past Otto Crains with a scoreline of 3-2. Raza showcased his prowess with a brace, while Zaid added another goal for WSTC. However, Muhammad Saad and Saddam Hussain's goals for Otto Crains remained in vain.

In the fourth match, SA Gardens clinched a hard-fought 3-2 victory over PAF. Murtaza Hussain found the net twice for SA Gardens, with Samnan adding another. Meanwhile, Haseeb and Fasil managed to score one goal each for PAF.

