WAPDA athlete Haider wins gold medal for Pakistan in Tokyo Paralympic

History was made in Pakistan Special Sports as Wapda's athlete Haider Ali won the gold medal for the country in Discus Throw at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :History was made in Pakistan Special Sports as Wapda's athlete Haider Ali won the gold medal for the country in Discus Throw at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday.

The star special athlete wrote a new chapter in the country's special sports by becoming the first-ever athlete to win a gold.

He underlined his talent and potential by throwing the Discus to a distance of 55.26 meter.

Meanwhile, Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain, who is also patron-in-chief of Wapda Sports board, has congratulated Wapda athlete Haider Ali on winning the medal for Pakistan.

Wapda has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades.