WAPDA Athletes Win Medals In Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published May 26, 2025 | 10:23 PM

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) athletes, representing Pakistan, have won one gold and three bronze medals for the country at the Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship 2025 held at Amman, Jordan

According to the WAPDA spokesman here Monday, WAPDA’s Bano Kosar delivered a brilliant performance in the Women’s 48kg Contact Ju-Jitsu category, securing Gold for Pakistan after a gripping final bout against India’s Richa Sharma. Her triumph not only adds a prestigious medal to the nation’s tally but also highlights WAPDA’s legacy of excellence in sports.

WAPDA athletes also contributed to Pakistan’s medal count with strong performances in the Duo categories. WAPDA’s M. Ali Rashid won bronze medal in Duo Men category whereas Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif secured bronze in Duo Women category.

The 3-day event exhibited the finest martial arts talent across Asia with participation from 27 countries and over 800 top-tier competitors.

It is pertinent to mention that out of the six-member national squad representing Pakistan, four athletes hailed from WAPDA, reflecting the department’s unparalleled commitment to the growth and development of martial arts in the country.

Chairman WAPDA/ Patron-in-Chief WAPDA Sports board Engr Lt Gen (Retd.) Sajjad Ghani felicitated WAPDA athletes on their brilliant performance in the Championship. He expressed the hope that WAPDA players would continue to bring laurels for the country in the upcoming events as well. Meanwhile, WAPDA Sports Board also congratulated the athletes on winning medals for the country.

