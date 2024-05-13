Open Menu

Wapda Bags National Challenge Cup Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 13, 2024 | 08:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Wapda emerged victorious in the final of the National Challenge Cup 2023-24, outplaying SA Gardens by 1-0, here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.

Muhammad Yousaf scored the goal of the match in the 17th minute, securing Wapda's triumph.

Wapda's team demonstrated exceptional skills and strategy throughout the match, outplaying their opponents to lift the coveted trophy.

This victory marks a significant achievement for Wapda, solidifying their position as a dominant force in Pakistani football.

A total of 16 teams participated in the National Challenge Cup (NCC), divided into four groups, each comprising four teams.

Group A: PACA, Pakistan Army, NIMSO and HEC; Group B: KRL, Pakistan Navy, SA Farms and Masha United; Group C: Otto Crains, Wapda, WSTC, and Pakistan Police; Group D: PAF, Asia Ghee Mills, SA Gardens and Pakistan Railway.

