WAPDA chairman meets Men’s Basketball Team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Engineer Sajjad Ghani, who is also patron-in-chief of WAPDA Sports Board, Wednesday met WAPDA Men’s Basketball team, which won National Men’s Basketball Championship last month.

Member Finance, Member Power, General Manager Sports, General Manager (Hydel) Operations, who is also manager of WAPDA Men’s Basketball team, Adviser Sports and officials of WAPDA Sports board were also present.

Interacting with the team, the chairman congratulated the team on their brilliant performance in the championship.

WAPDA has been contributing tremendously for promotion of sports in the country for more than half-a-century. It has introduced a number of initiatives for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players in Pakistan including ‘WAPDA Endowment Fund for Sports’. WAPDA has 65 teams of different games – 36 men and 29 women. WAPDA is National Champion in 34 and runners-up in 22 sports disciplines. In addition, an overwhelming majority of the medals of Pakistan in international sports events, is won by WAPDA players.