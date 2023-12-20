Open Menu

WAPDA Chairman Meets Men’s Basketball Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

WAPDA chairman meets Men’s Basketball Team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Engineer Sajjad Ghani, who is also patron-in-chief of WAPDA Sports Board, Wednesday met WAPDA Men’s Basketball team, which won National Men’s Basketball Championship last month.

Member Finance, Member Power, General Manager Sports, General Manager (Hydel) Operations, who is also manager of WAPDA Men’s Basketball team, Adviser Sports and officials of WAPDA Sports board were also present.

Interacting with the team, the chairman congratulated the team on their brilliant performance in the championship.

WAPDA has been contributing tremendously for promotion of sports in the country for more than half-a-century. It has introduced a number of initiatives for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players in Pakistan including ‘WAPDA Endowment Fund for Sports’. WAPDA has 65 teams of different games – 36 men and 29 women. WAPDA is National Champion in 34 and runners-up in 22 sports disciplines. In addition, an overwhelming majority of the medals of Pakistan in international sports events, is won by WAPDA players.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Water WAPDA Women

Recent Stories

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Te ..

Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Test rankings

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over ..

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

4 hours ago
 Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

4 hours ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

6 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

6 hours ago
PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

17 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

17 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports