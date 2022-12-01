UrduPoint.com

Wapda Chairman Presents Rs 4.8m Cash Awards To Medalists

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Wapda chairman presents Rs 4.8m cash awards to medalists

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Wapda Sports board gave away cash awards worth Rs 4.8 million to athletes of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) in recognition of their brilliant performance for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022, Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 and Paralympic Games 2021.

The Wapda athletes won two gold, as many silver and bronze medals in Commonwealth Games, one gold medal in Islamic Solidarity Games and one gold medal in Paralympic Games.

Wapda Chairman and Patron-in-Chief Wapda Sports Board Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani presented cheques to the Wapda medalists at a ceremony held at Wapda Sports Complex on Thursday.

The recipients of cash awards include Nooh Dastgir, Inam Butt, Zaman Anwer, Inayatullah and Haider Ali. However, Arshad Nadeem was presented cash award at Wapda House on Wednesday, as he was to leave abroad for his already scheduled treatment there.

Congratulating on their brilliant performance, Wapda chairman said that there is no short cut in sports.

Hard work as well as world-standard, coaching and training facilities are the three essentials to excel in sports.

He said that Wapda will provide coaching facilities as per international standards to its players, besides establishing a state-of-the-art gymnasium at Wapda Sports Complex. He directed Wapda Sports Board to devise targeted training regime for all Wapda players to enhance their skills.

Member (Power), MD (Admn), GM (Sports), Wapda teams and officials attended the ceremony.

Wapda has been patronising sports in Pakistan for more than five decades. Its players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions. At present, Wapda is national champion in 36 sports and runners-up in 21 disciplines. Wapda has 65 teams in different games – 36 of men and 29 of women.

