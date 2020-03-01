Wapda clinch men, women Netball titles

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Wapda bagged the Men and Women titles of the National Netball Championship played here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan sports Comlex on Sunday.

In men final match, Wapda beat Pakistan Army by 28-23 goals.

Pakistan Army grabbed 3rd position in the women events while Pakistan Air Force obtained 3rd in the men event.

In the women final match, Wapda beat Sindh by 24-15 goals. Before the finals, 3rd position Men and Women matches were played, in the men match, Pakistan Air Force defeated Pakistan Navy by 35-33 goals while Pakistan Army beat Punjab by 29-10 goals in the Women event.

Syed Wajid Bukhari, Ex- Federal Minister who was the chief guest on the occasion gave away Trophies, Medals and Certificates to players and teams.

President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain, Senior Vice President, Malik Sameen Khan, Secretary General, Syed Gohar Raza, Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arian were also present on the occasion.