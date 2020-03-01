Wapda clinch men, women Netball titles****CORRECTED

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Wapda bagged both men and women titles of the National Netball Championship here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan sports Comlex on Sunday.

Sindh and Pakistan Army took 2nd and 3rd positions in the women's event respectively while Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force obtained 2nd and 3rd positions in the men's event, respectively.

In men final match, Pakistan Wapda beat Pakistan Army by 28-23 goals.

In the women final match, Pakistan Wapda beat Sindh by 24-15 goals. Before the finals, 3rd position Men and Women matches was played, in the men match, Pakistan Air Force defeated Pakistan Navy by 35-33 goals while Pakistan Army beat Punjab by 29-10 goals in the Women event.

Syed Wajid Bukhari, Ex-Federal Minister who was the chief guest on the occasion gave away Trophies, Medals and Certificates to the players and teams.

President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain, Senior Vice President, Malik Sameen Khan, Secretary General, Syed Gohar Raza, Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arian were also present on the occasion.