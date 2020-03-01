UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

*****Wapda Clinch Men, Women Netball Titles****CORRECTED

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:00 PM

*****Wapda clinch men, women Netball titles****CORRECTED

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Wapda bagged both men and women titles of the National Netball Championship here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan sports Comlex on Sunday.

Sindh and Pakistan Army took 2nd and 3rd positions in the women's event respectively while Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force obtained 2nd and 3rd positions in the men's event, respectively.

In men final match, Pakistan Wapda beat Pakistan Army by 28-23 goals.

In the women final match, Pakistan Wapda beat Sindh by 24-15 goals. Before the finals, 3rd position Men and Women matches was played, in the men match, Pakistan Air Force defeated Pakistan Navy by 35-33 goals while Pakistan Army beat Punjab by 29-10 goals in the Women event.

Syed Wajid Bukhari, Ex-Federal Minister who was the chief guest on the occasion gave away Trophies, Medals and Certificates to the players and teams.

President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain, Senior Vice President, Malik Sameen Khan, Secretary General, Syed Gohar Raza, Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arian were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Army Pakistan Navy Sports Punjab Women Sunday Event

Recent Stories

MoF holds workshop on federal government’s trans ..

35 minutes ago

Mexico is keen to follow UAE leadership’s happin ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo takes in four confiscated cheetah cubs

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Dubai World, ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation continues relief efforts in Mad ..

2 hours ago

National Month of Reading kicks off

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.