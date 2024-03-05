WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title

Pakistan Wapda clinched the trophy after defeating Pakistan Air Force in the final by 3-0 in the Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship played at indoor hall of the PSB Coaching Center here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Wapda clinched the trophy after defeating Pakistan Air Force in the final by 3-0 in the Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship played at indoor hall of the PSB Coaching Center here on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Greens took third position after defeating Pakistan Boards by 3-2 before facing tough resistance in the thrill-packed match witnessed by capacity crowd present on this occasion.

Member Provincial Assembly Syed Qasim Ali Shah distributed the prizes WAPDA won the Engro National Under-20 Junior Volleyball Championship in the final played at PSB Coaching Center, the score was 25-21, 25-22 and 25-19.

On this occasion, Member of Provincial Assembly Syed Qasim Ali Shah was the special guest along with former Nazim Arbab Asim, Secretary General of Pakistan Volleyball Federation Shah Naeem Zafar, Organizing Secretary and Secretary KP Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Secretary Punjab MB Javed, Secretary Sindh Shahid Masood, Secretary AJK Sardar Farooq, Vice President of KP Volleyball Association Faqir Muhammad Awan and other officials were present in the final match.

The WAPDA team was completely overshadowed and easily won the straight sets final. In the match for the third position, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won against the Pakistan Boards team by 3-2. 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 25-25 and 15-11.

A total of 11 teams participated in this volleyball Championship organised jointly by Pakistan Volleyball Federation and KP Volleyball Association with two teams each from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the Championship while Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan Army, WAPDA and Air Force, Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated fully.

According to Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Secretary General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association, the Under-21 players will be selected based on their performance in the Junior Volleyball Championship for which the camp will be held and they will be trained by Brazilian coaches who will later represent Pakistan in the Asian Championship.

Finally, prizes were distributed among the players.