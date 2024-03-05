WAPDA Clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship Title
Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Pakistan Wapda clinched the trophy after defeating Pakistan Air Force in the final by 3-0 in the Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship played at indoor hall of the PSB Coaching Center here on Tuesday
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Wapda clinched the trophy after defeating Pakistan Air Force in the final by 3-0 in the Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship played at indoor hall of the PSB Coaching Center here on Tuesday.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Greens took third position after defeating Pakistan Boards by 3-2 before facing tough resistance in the thrill-packed match witnessed by capacity crowd present on this occasion.
Member Provincial Assembly Syed Qasim Ali Shah distributed the prizes WAPDA won the Engro National Under-20 Junior Volleyball Championship in the final played at PSB Coaching Center, the score was 25-21, 25-22 and 25-19.
On this occasion, Member of Provincial Assembly Syed Qasim Ali Shah was the special guest along with former Nazim Arbab Asim, Secretary General of Pakistan Volleyball Federation Shah Naeem Zafar, Organizing Secretary and Secretary KP Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Secretary Punjab MB Javed, Secretary Sindh Shahid Masood, Secretary AJK Sardar Farooq, Vice President of KP Volleyball Association Faqir Muhammad Awan and other officials were present in the final match.
The WAPDA team was completely overshadowed and easily won the straight sets final. In the match for the third position, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won against the Pakistan Boards team by 3-2. 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 25-25 and 15-11.
A total of 11 teams participated in this volleyball Championship organised jointly by Pakistan Volleyball Federation and KP Volleyball Association with two teams each from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the Championship while Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan Army, WAPDA and Air Force, Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated fully.
According to Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Secretary General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association, the Under-21 players will be selected based on their performance in the Junior Volleyball Championship for which the camp will be held and they will be trained by Brazilian coaches who will later represent Pakistan in the Asian Championship.
Finally, prizes were distributed among the players.
Recent Stories
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..
Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi
AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral ..
SECP, ministry of education sign MoU to promote financial literacy
Course on latest Amendments, Enactments in HR laws, focusing on Women and Childr ..
DC inaugurates tree plantation campaign
Clean Punjab campaign underway
More Stories From Sports
-
PCB Chairman vows to make national team a force to be reckoned with19 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 21 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 hours ago
-
Bairstow under pressure in 100th Test after lean India series4 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record4 hours ago
-
NZC security delegation visits Pindi Stadium3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi to move to third position19 hours ago
-
3rd Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup golf tees off tomorrow19 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores20 hours ago
-
WAPDA wins 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lifting, Bench Press Championship20 hours ago
-
Nooh Dastgir sets two national records as WAPDA wins powerlifting championship23 hours ago
-
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka first T20I scores23 hours ago
-
PCB to observe breast, childhood cancer awareness days in HBL PSL 922 hours ago