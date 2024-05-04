Wapda continues winning streak in PTF Tennis Trophy

Wapda continued it's winning streak in the 1st PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy 2024 here at PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Wapda continued it's winning streak in the 1st PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy 2024 here at PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday.

On the 2nd day, Wapda continued their winning streak against SNGPL, whereas Pakistan Air Force earned victory against Pakistan Army, and gained valuable winning points in their bucket.

Once again Muhammad Abid (WAPDA) easily breezed out his opponent Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) in one-sided affairs 6-1 6-1, whereas in the second single Aqeel Khan (WAPDA) surprised his opponent Ahmed Babar (SNGPL) to win the match 6-2 6-3. In the first set, Aqeel Khan comfortably built up a winning lead by breaking the 6th game of Ahmed Babar (SNGPL) and by holding the 7th game at 5-2.

In the 8th game, Aqeel did not allow his opponent to settle down and broke this game and won the first set at 6-2. In the second set, Ahmed Babar tried his best to catch the pace of Aqeel Khan but failed when Aqeel broke the 8th game of Ahmed Babar at 0-40 and hit a double fault to build the lead 5-3. In the 9th game, Aqeel Khan played excellent tennis by hitting the cross court and down-the-line shorts and finished the set by hitting an Ace at 40-30.

In an important and crucial round-robin league match, Pakistan Air Force struggled hard to win against Pakistan Army 2-1. Yousaf Khalil (PAF) turned difficult to win his encounter against the talented Abdullah Adnan (ARMY) in a straight set 6-4 6-2.

In an exciting and thrilling second single between Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) and Muzammil Murtaza (ARMY) exhibited high-calibre and remarkable tennis and excellent forehand and backhand drives. In the first set, Muhammad Shoaib played an aggressive game and did not allow Muzammil to settle down beginning from the match breaking the 1st, 3rd, and 7th games and finishing the set at 6-2.

In the second set both players changed their game plan and held their own games till the score went 6-6 games all.

In the 10th see-saw game, Muzammil had a chance to break the game but Shoaib not only saved the game but played an excellent game of tennis from the baseline. The match went in a tie-break in which Muzammil again took a lead of 5-3 but Shaoib again bounced back aggressively and not only levelled the score 6-6 all but kept the same pressure on Muzammil's shoulder, at this stage Muzammil hit a double fault and unable to come back.

In the next point, Shoaib hit a wide serve to Muzammil which returned and landed outside the court and Shoaib won the set and match at 7-6(7). The match lasted 1 hour 35 minutes and was officiated by ITF White Badge Umpire Hussnain Mehmood.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi President PTF in his message cherished the participating teams and wished them a successful competitive tennis extravaganza. He appreciated the organization and administrative arrangements of the healthy activity for the development of tennis in the country.

Results: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) beat Pakistan Army (2-1), Singles-1: Yousaf Khalil (PAF) beat Abdullah Adnan (ARMY) 6-4 6-2.

Singles-2: Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) beat Muzammil Murtaza (ARMY).

Doubles: Muzammil Murtaza, Abdullah Adnan (ARMY) beat Muhammad Shaoib, Yousaf Khalil (PAF) 6-3 3-6 10-5.

WAPDA beat SNGPL (3-0), Singles-1: Muhammad Abid (WAPDA) beat Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) 6-1 6-1.

Singles-2: Aqeel Khan (WAPDA) beat Ahmed Babar (SNGPL) 6-2 6-3.

Doubles: Heera Ashiq, Shahzad Khan (WAPDA) beat Saqib Hayat, Ahmed Babar (SNGPL) 6-1 7-5.

Sunday's match schedule: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Vs SNGPL; Pakistan Army Vs Pakistan Navy.