Wapda Continues Winning Streak In PTF Tennis Trophy
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 04, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Wapda continued it's winning streak in the 1st PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy 2024 here at PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Wapda continued it's winning streak in the 1st PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy 2024 here at PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday.
On the 2nd day, Wapda continued their winning streak against SNGPL, whereas Pakistan Air Force earned victory against Pakistan Army, and gained valuable winning points in their bucket.
Once again Muhammad Abid (WAPDA) easily breezed out his opponent Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) in one-sided affairs 6-1 6-1, whereas in the second single Aqeel Khan (WAPDA) surprised his opponent Ahmed Babar (SNGPL) to win the match 6-2 6-3. In the first set, Aqeel Khan comfortably built up a winning lead by breaking the 6th game of Ahmed Babar (SNGPL) and by holding the 7th game at 5-2.
In the 8th game, Aqeel did not allow his opponent to settle down and broke this game and won the first set at 6-2. In the second set, Ahmed Babar tried his best to catch the pace of Aqeel Khan but failed when Aqeel broke the 8th game of Ahmed Babar at 0-40 and hit a double fault to build the lead 5-3. In the 9th game, Aqeel Khan played excellent tennis by hitting the cross court and down-the-line shorts and finished the set by hitting an Ace at 40-30.
In an important and crucial round-robin league match, Pakistan Air Force struggled hard to win against Pakistan Army 2-1. Yousaf Khalil (PAF) turned difficult to win his encounter against the talented Abdullah Adnan (ARMY) in a straight set 6-4 6-2.
In an exciting and thrilling second single between Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) and Muzammil Murtaza (ARMY) exhibited high-calibre and remarkable tennis and excellent forehand and backhand drives. In the first set, Muhammad Shoaib played an aggressive game and did not allow Muzammil to settle down beginning from the match breaking the 1st, 3rd, and 7th games and finishing the set at 6-2.
In the second set both players changed their game plan and held their own games till the score went 6-6 games all.
In the 10th see-saw game, Muzammil had a chance to break the game but Shoaib not only saved the game but played an excellent game of tennis from the baseline. The match went in a tie-break in which Muzammil again took a lead of 5-3 but Shaoib again bounced back aggressively and not only levelled the score 6-6 all but kept the same pressure on Muzammil's shoulder, at this stage Muzammil hit a double fault and unable to come back.
In the next point, Shoaib hit a wide serve to Muzammil which returned and landed outside the court and Shoaib won the set and match at 7-6(7). The match lasted 1 hour 35 minutes and was officiated by ITF White Badge Umpire Hussnain Mehmood.
Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi President PTF in his message cherished the participating teams and wished them a successful competitive tennis extravaganza. He appreciated the organization and administrative arrangements of the healthy activity for the development of tennis in the country.
Results: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) beat Pakistan Army (2-1), Singles-1: Yousaf Khalil (PAF) beat Abdullah Adnan (ARMY) 6-4 6-2.
Singles-2: Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) beat Muzammil Murtaza (ARMY).
Doubles: Muzammil Murtaza, Abdullah Adnan (ARMY) beat Muhammad Shaoib, Yousaf Khalil (PAF) 6-3 3-6 10-5.
WAPDA beat SNGPL (3-0), Singles-1: Muhammad Abid (WAPDA) beat Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) 6-1 6-1.
Singles-2: Aqeel Khan (WAPDA) beat Ahmed Babar (SNGPL) 6-2 6-3.
Doubles: Heera Ashiq, Shahzad Khan (WAPDA) beat Saqib Hayat, Ahmed Babar (SNGPL) 6-1 7-5.
Sunday's match schedule: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Vs SNGPL; Pakistan Army Vs Pakistan Navy.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi wants new floodlights, enhanced facilitation at stadiums
Hania Aamir steals spotlight in red saree at wedding ceremony
Volleyball League from May 11
PM pledges revenue target achievement via FBR reforms
Punjab CM takes notice of rape with 8-year old girl
Govt has potential to raise revenues worth over Rs 24 trillion annually: PM
IRSA releases 131,300 cusecs water
Provincial health minister visits DHQ Karak, inspect provision of facilities
Football: English Premier League results
RugbyU: Challenge Cup result
61st death anniversary of Shaukat Thanvi being observed today
School teacher held over torturing student
More Stories From Sports
-
Mohsin Naqvi wants new floodlights, enhanced facilitation at stadiums5 minutes ago
-
Volleyball League from May 115 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Challenge Cup result2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table2 hours ago
-
PCB, franchise owners discuss window for PSL 20253 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 1st T20 scores23 hours ago
-
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses23 hours ago
-
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate23 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results23 hours ago
-
Chelsea shatter Spurs' top four bid23 hours ago
-
4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy ranking tennis championship begins24 hours ago