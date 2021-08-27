WAPDA defeats Pak Navy in 13th Pakistan Premier Football League

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan WAPDA defeated Pakistan Navy by 2-0 goals in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, here on Friday.

Pakistan WAPDA took 1-0 lead at the end of the first half. In the 39th minutes of the first half, Ahmed Faheem open the account for Pakistan WAPDA.

In the 86th minutes of the games, Pakistan WAPDA received the penalty kick against Pakistan Navy, Ahmad Faheem kick the ball and doubled the margin 2-0.

The match was locked 2-0 at the end of the scheduled times.

Players of Pakistan Navy tried to reduce the margin but they could not succeed and missing the several chances in their ways.

Four corners were missed by Pakistan Navy and two wasted by Pakistan WAPDA.

The match between Sui Southern Gas Company and Lyallpur Club would be played tomorrow (Saturday).