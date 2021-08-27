UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Defeats Pak Navy In 13th Pakistan Premier Football League

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

WAPDA defeats Pak Navy in 13th Pakistan Premier Football League

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan WAPDA defeated Pakistan Navy by 2-0 goals in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, here on Friday.

Pakistan WAPDA took 1-0 lead at the end of the first half. In the 39th minutes of the first half, Ahmed Faheem open the account for Pakistan WAPDA.

In the 86th minutes of the games, Pakistan WAPDA received the penalty kick against Pakistan Navy, Ahmad Faheem kick the ball and doubled the margin 2-0.

The match was locked 2-0 at the end of the scheduled times.

Players of Pakistan Navy tried to reduce the margin but they could not succeed and missing the several chances in their ways.

Four corners were missed by Pakistan Navy and two wasted by Pakistan WAPDA.

The match between Sui Southern Gas Company and Lyallpur Club would be played tomorrow (Saturday).

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Pakistan Navy WAPDA Company Lead Bagh Gas

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

4 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

9 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

19 minutes ago
 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise global conference on Emirati w ..

24 minutes ago
 UVAS, Qasim Ali Shah Foundation sign MoU to promot ..

UVAS, Qasim Ali Shah Foundation sign MoU to promote academic cooperation

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.