Wapda Grab National Netball C'ship Titles

Published March 31, 2022

Wapda clinched the men and women titles of the National Netball Championship here at Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday

Wapda clinched the men and women titles of the National Netball Championship here at Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan sports Complex on Thursday.

In the men's final, Wapda beat Pakistan Army by 24-23 goals while Pakistan Navy got 3rd position after defeating HEC by 30-22 goals.

In the women's final, Wapda downed HEC by 22-11 goals while in the 3rd position match, Pakistan Army outplayed Sind by 15-18 goals.

In the final match of inter schools and colleges U-17 girls City PAF Chapter, Karachi Thumped Danish School, Rajanpur by 16-20 goals.

In the 3rd position match, Danish School, Mianwali beat Habib girls school by 8-5 goalsDirector General, Pakistan Sports board, Col (R) Asif Zaman who was the chief guest on the occasion gave away trophies, medals, certificates to the winning players.

President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arian, Secretary Syed Gohar Raza, Director General, Wapda Sports Board, Muhammad Musharaf, Mehar Sajid (Navy) and a large number of peoples were present on the occasion.

