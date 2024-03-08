Open Menu

Wapda Grabs National Kabaddi C'ship Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 08, 2024 | 09:52 PM

Wapda bagged the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship title here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday

Pakistan Air Force secured second position while Pakistan Army grabbed third position.

Wapda beat Pakistan Air Force by 48-40 in the final to win the title.

In the third position match, Pakistan Army defeated Higher education Commission by 40-22 points.

Pakistan Sports board Director General Shoaib Khosa was the Chief Guest of the closing ceremony of the championship.

Meanwhile Secretary General of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Rana Muhammad Sarwar presented medals and trophies to the players at the closing ceremony.

A total of 13 teams of departments, provincial and regional associations affiliated with the federation from across the country participated in the championship.

The participating teams included Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Police, POF Wah, Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Railways, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

