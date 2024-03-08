Wapda Grabs National Kabaddi C’ship Title
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 08, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Wapda bagged the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship title here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Wapda bagged the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship title here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex on Friday.
Pakistan Air Force secured second position while Pakistan Army grabbed third position.
Wapda beat Pakistan Air Force by 48-40 in the final to win the title.
In the third position match, Pakistan Army defeated Higher education Commission by 40-22 points.
Pakistan Sports board Director General Shoaib Khosa was the Chief Guest of the closing ceremony of the championship.
Meanwhile Secretary General of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Rana Muhammad Sarwar presented medals and trophies to the players at the closing ceremony.
A total of 13 teams of departments, provincial and regional associations affiliated with the federation from across the country participated in the championship.
The participating teams included Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Police, POF Wah, Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Railways, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.
Recent Stories
IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder
PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..
Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium
500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown
CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures
Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays
AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March
Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency
Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five
Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with right ahead
PML-N urges KP to shun differences, work for public welfare projects
More Stories From Sports
-
Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium6 minutes ago
-
PSL 9: Gladiators opt to bowl first against Zalmi2 hours ago
-
Colorful three-day IM Olympiad kicked off3 hours ago
-
Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship4 hours ago
-
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabia GP4 hours ago
-
Golf: Blue Bay LPGA second round scores4 hours ago
-
England's 'hard day' as India stretch lead to 255 after Rohit, Gill tons4 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings squad arrives in Karachi4 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandar all set to battle for win tomorrow4 hours ago
-
Four KP players excel in South Asian Junior Badminton5 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard5 hours ago
-
China announces 31-man roster for World Cup qualifiers4 hours ago