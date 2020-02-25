UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wapda Inter-unit Football Tournament To Start On Mar 1

Tue 25th February 2020

Wapda Inter-unit Football Tournament to start on Mar 1

All Wapda Inter-unit Football Tournament 2020 will commence at football ground of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on March 1, 2020

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :All Wapda Inter-unit Football Tournament 2020 will commence at football ground of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on March 1, 2020.

The tournament will continue till March 10 and 10 teams from different units of Wapda including LESCO (Lahore), GEPCO (Gujranwala), IESCO (Islamabad), FESCO (Faisalabad), HESCO (Hyderabad), PESCO (Peshawar), QESCO (Quetta), Hydel and NTDC will participate in it.

FESCO sports Association General Secretary Ather Ayub Chaudhry said that the association had constituted various committees to conduct the football competition successfully.

According to Sports Officer M Arshad, a meeting of managers of the participating teams would be held at FESCO Headquarters on Feb, 29.

