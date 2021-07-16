PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Wapda and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams have qualified for the Men's team event final of the All Pakistan National Ranking Master Cup Table Tennis Championship being played here at Lala Rafique sports Arena on Friday.

Besides the Wapda and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team event clash in the final, the Women team of Wapda and Chromatics Department teams will face each other in the Women final.

Pakistan Wapda defeated Sindh 3-0 in the first semi-final of the Men's team event played here. In the semi-final, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated HEC 3-1 in a hard-fought match to qualify for the final.

In the first semi-final of the Women's team event, Pakistan Wapda defeated Punjab 3-0 while the Chromatics Department defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-1 to reach the final.

In the league round of individual competitions, Fahad Khawaja of WAPDA defeated Shayan Farooq of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 11-1, 13-11 and 13-11. In the second match, Bilal Yasin of WAPDA easily defeated Obaid Shah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 12-10, 11-9 and 13-11. In the other match, WAPDA's Muhammad Rameez defeated Sindh's Saeem Adnan by 11-9, 11-3 and 11-6.

Yousuf of HEC defeated Abdul Rahim of WAPDA after a nerve-wracking contest of 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11 and 13-11. Pakistan Army's Ayesha Fahim defeated WAPDA's Anam Ilyan by 11-7, 14-12 and 11-3.

In the fifth match, WAPDA's Ayesha Sharjeel defeated Pak Army's Khur Fawad by 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, and 15-13 and Sanam Muzaffar of the Army defeated Kainat Malik of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by a score of 11-5, 11-9 and 11-9.