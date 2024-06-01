Wapda, PAF In Memorial Basketball Tournament Final
Muhammad Rameez Published June 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Wapda would face Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in the final of All Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament at Siddique Memon sports Complex Karachi.
Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Secretary General Khalid Bashir was the chief guest in the semifinal while PBBF associate secretary Yaqoob Qadry and others also witnessed the matches.
Wapda continued their good show in the tournament and beat Islamabad in the first semifinal by 80-51. Wapda ace player Kaleemullah again led the winning side by scoring 17 points along with Muhammad Israr scored 12 points, while Ali Kazmi and Jibran Asif scored 14 and 12 points for Islamabad respectively.
In the second semifinal, Pakistan Air Force trounced Punjab Rangers by 86-57 points to set the final clash against Wapda. PAF also maintained their dominance in the championship and comfortably won the crucial match. Umair Jan and Mehtab Akram were the top players for PAF with 18, 18 points respectively.
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will be the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the memorial tournament who will distribute prizes among the players.
Late Muhammad Majid and late Abdul Nasir represented Pakistan in national events for a long time and the purpose to organise the memorial tournament was for their recognition of great love and services to basketball.
