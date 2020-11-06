Wapda, PAF, Pakistan Army, NBP, Sui Southern win hockey matches

Wapda, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Army, National Bank of Pakistan and Sui Southern earned victories in the matches of the ongoing 66th Edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):Wapda, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Army, National Bank of Pakistan and Sui Southern earned victories in the matches of the ongoing 66th Edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Friday.

Wapda beat Police by 7-2 in the first match. Samiullah scored three goals, Aleem Bilal two goals while Ejaz Ahmed and Umar Bhatta scored one goal each for Wapda while Hamza scored two goals for Police.

PAF defeated Port Qasim by 2-1 in the second match. For PAF, Ahmar Ali and Captain Shahbaz scored one goal each while for Port Qasim Abuzar was the lone scorer.

In the third match, Pakistan Army beat Pakistan Navy by 3-2. Muhammad Abbas scored two goals while Arsalan scored one goal for Pakistan Army. Muhammad Sawir and Zulqarnain scored one goal each for Pakistan Navy.

National Bank of Pakistan beat Mari Petroleum by 1-0 in the fourth match. Abu Bakar scored the only goal of the match for NBP.

In the fifth match Sui Southern beat Punjab by 6-1. For Sui Southern Zeeshan and Mubashir scored two goals each while Ali Shan and Ahmed Nadeem scored one goal each for Sui Southern. For Punjab, Hanan was the lone scorer