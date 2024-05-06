WAPDA, PAF Pull Off Wins In PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy
Muhammad Rameez Published May 06, 2024 | 09:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Pakistan WAPDA continued their dominance in PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy as they defeated Pakistan Army here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Monday.
Muhammad Abid of Pakistan WAPDA comfortably breezed out Abdullah Adnan of Pakistan Army in a straight-set competition 6-3 6-4.
In the opening set, Abid took the lead 3-1 by breaking 2nd game of Abdullah, but Abdullah came back with a combination of some long rallies and cross-court down-the-line shots and leveled the score 3-3 games.
The experienced Abid once again broke the 8th game of Abdullah to build up the lead 5-3 and finished the set 6-3 by hitting an ace in the 9th game. In the second set, which was marked with aces and long rallies the score went up to 4-4 games all. Abid once again was able to break the game of Abdullah to build up the winning lead 5-4 and in the 10th game, he exhibited excellent tennis and won the set at 6-4.
In the second singles, seasoned Aqeel Khan of WAPDA outclassed proficient Muzammil Murtaza, also from Pakistan Army in a straight set match 6-2 6-4. In the first set, seasoned Aqeel Khan took a flying start and built up a winning lead 4-1 by breaking 2nd game of Muzammil. He and did not allow his counterpart to settle down and again broke the 8th game, wrapping up the set at 6-2.
In the second set, Muzammil changed the game plan and played some excellent cross-court down-the-line shots with the combination of long rallies and score went up 4-4 games all, but Aqeel Khan with the help of his long experience captured Muzammil in the 10th game, and forced him to hit the ball outside court area.
At the score of 15-40, Aqeel returned excellent cross-court landed on the line to finish the set and match 6-2 6-4. The match lasted 1 hrs 7 minutes.
In the doubles match, Army team comprising Muzammil Murtaza and Abdullah Adnan proved too good against WAPDA's duo of Shahzad Khan and Heera Ashiq, winning the marathon match 6-4 7-6(2).
In another battle between Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Navy at PTF Tennis Court, Islamabad, the former pulled off a comfortable win.
In the 1st singles, Yousaf Khalil of PAF did not allow his opponent Faizan Fayyaz Khan of Pakistan Navy to settle down and finished the match at 6-2 6-2. In the second singles, Muhammad Shoaib of PAF won his encounter against upcoming youngster Zaman 6-3, 6-1. In his pursuit of victory, he added his foot speed and topspin making him a force to be reckoned with.
In the doubles match the pair of Shoaib and Hamza (PAF) did not allow their opponents Asad and Faizan (Navy) on the court and knocked out th with the score of 6-2 6-3.
The finals and closing ceremony will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday.
