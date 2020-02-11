Wapda, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organize cricket match

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Wapda will jointly organize a cricket-exhibition match in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Wapda will jointly organize a cricket-exhibition match in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The match is scheduled to be played in March as part of 'Pakistan Day' celebrations at Mohmand Dam Hydro power Project.

Renowned players of the Pakistani cricket team will feature in the match along with other national and local cricketers.

This was decided at a meeting here on Tuesday between Chairman, Wapda Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) and PCB Chief Executive, Wasim Lhan at Wapda House.

The match at Mohmand will tremendously contribute in creating soft image of Pakistan � the erstwhile FATA in particular � in addition to promoting sports in far-flung areas of the country.

The event will also help bring into limelight the peaceful environment of the area, which passed through serious security issues a couple of years ago. Now peace and normalcy prevail in the area due to sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Armed Forces, police and people of the area.

The conducive environment enabled WAPDA to start construction work on Mohmand Dam in May last year.

It is worth mentioning here that Wapda, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has beenplaying a pivotal role for the promotion of sports in Pakistan for more than half-a-century.