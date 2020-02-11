UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wapda, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Organize Cricket Match

Muhammad Rameez 37 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:01 PM

Wapda, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organize cricket match

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Wapda will jointly organize a cricket-exhibition match in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Wapda will jointly organize a cricket-exhibition match in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The match is scheduled to be played in March as part of 'Pakistan Day' celebrations at Mohmand Dam Hydro power Project.

Renowned players of the Pakistani cricket team will feature in the match along with other national and local cricketers.

This was decided at a meeting here on Tuesday between Chairman, Wapda Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) and PCB Chief Executive, Wasim Lhan at Wapda House.

The match at Mohmand will tremendously contribute in creating soft image of Pakistan � the erstwhile FATA in particular � in addition to promoting sports in far-flung areas of the country.

The event will also help bring into limelight the peaceful environment of the area, which passed through serious security issues a couple of years ago. Now peace and normalcy prevail in the area due to sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Armed Forces, police and people of the area.

The conducive environment enabled WAPDA to start construction work on Mohmand Dam in May last year.

It is worth mentioning here that Wapda, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has beenplaying a pivotal role for the promotion of sports in Pakistan for more than half-a-century.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sports FATA WAPDA PCB Pakistan Day Dam March May Event

Recent Stories

Salvadoran Court Prohibits President From Calling ..

35 seconds ago

UAE’s response to bushfire crisis is &#039;breat ..

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reshuffles Rental Disput ..

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) hears plea seeking Hamza S ..

2 minutes ago

Qaiser Amin Butt's arrest warrant issued as NAB se ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus clips wings of Asia's biggest air show ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.