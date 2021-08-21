WAPDA, PCAA wins matches of Premier football league

Pakistan WAPDA and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) have won their respective matches in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League being played at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan WAPDA and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) have won their respective matches in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League being played at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium.

In the first match, Pakistan WAPDA defeated Pakistan Airforce by 2-1 goals.

Pakistan WAPDA was leading by 1-0 goal against Pakistan Airforce at the end of the first half.

In the 9th minute of the first half, Adnan Saeed scored first goal for Pakistan WAPDA and Maaz ur Rehman doubled the margin by 2-0 in the 79th. In the 87th minutes, Pakistan Airforce awarded a penalty kick against Pakistan WAPDA, Mansoor Khan kicked the ball netted and reduced the margin 2-1.

At the end of the scheduled times, Pakistan WAPDA took 2-1 lead against Pakistan Airforce.

The second match was played between Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in which Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority won the match 1-0.

In the 26th minutes of the first half, Suhail scored a lone goal for PCAA.

SSGC's players tried to equalize the game but could not succeed.

The league match between Karachi United and Muslim Club Chaman would be played tomorrow (Sunday).