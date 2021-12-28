UrduPoint.com

Wapda Players Dominate On Day 4 Of 57th National Table Tennis Championship

Muhammad Rameez 18 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:35 PM

As many as 14 Men's Singles Round-3 matches were decided on the 4th day of 57th National Table Tennis Championship here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday

It may be noted here that over 200 players from 14 teams of the country are participating in the biggest ever National Table Tennis Championship being organized in collaboration with Sports board Punjab (SBP).

It may be noted here that over 200 players from 14 teams of the country are participating in the biggest ever National Table Tennis Championship being organized in collaboration with Sports board Punjab (SBP).

Wapda's table tennis players exhibited wonderful form on the day 4 and managed to win 10 matches out of 14 encounters.

Following are the results on Day 4: Men's Singles: Round-3 Fahad Khawaja (Wapda) beat Mohammad Usman (Wapda) (3-0), 11-7, 11-3, 11-8 Shah Khan (Wapda) beat Mohammad Ahmed (Punjab) 3-2, 9-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-4.

Mohammad Rameez (Wapda) beat Nauman Zara (Sindh) 3-0, 11-9, 11-8, 13-11.

Faizan Zahoor (Army) beat Abid Iqbal (HEC) 3-0, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7.

Abdul Raheem (Wapda) beat Mohammad Danish (Islmbd) 3-0, 11-4, 11-9, 11-4.

Bilal Yasin (Wapda) beat Irtaza Ali (Railways) 3-1, 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7 Hafeez-ur-Rehman (Wapda) beat Abdul Haseeb (OGDCL) 3-0, 11-3, 11-4, 11-4 Asim Qureshi (Wapda) beat Hadi Tahir (Punjab) 3-0, 11-3, 11-7, 11-6.

Ahil Shah (Army) beat Shujaat Ali (Wapda) 3-0, 11-8, 11-1, 11-4.

Saim Adnan (Sindh) beat Salman Saleem (Railways) 3-2, 11-7, 6-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-7.

Umam Khawaja (Wapda) beat Awais Mukhtar (Wapda) 3-0, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7.

Ubaid Shah (Army) beat Arbaz Anwar (KP) 3-0, 11-8, 11-6, 11-9.

Hamza Malik (Wapda) beat Abdullah Mohammad (Islmbd) 3-2, 9-11, 11-7, 4-11, 13-11, 11-7.

Basit Ali (Wapda) beat Arslan Alvi (Sindh) 3-0, 11-3, 11-7, 11-7.

