WAPDA Presents Cash Award Of Rs 5 Million To Arshad Nadeem
Muhammad Rameez Published August 21, 2024 | 07:29 PM
WAPDA presented a cash award of Rs. 5 million to its athlete Arshad Nadeem on his historic performance in Paris Olympics 2024
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) WAPDA presented a cash award of Rs. 5 million to its athlete Arshad Nadeem on his historic performance in Paris Olympics 2024.
Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), who is also Patron-in-Chief of WAPDA Sports board gave away the cash award to Arshad Nadeem in a ceremony arranged by WAPDA Sports Board in his honour at WAPDA Auditorium, WAPDA House.
Cash awards were also given to WAPDA’s Nooh Dastagir on winning gold medal for Pakistan in the Strongman Games 2024 held at Uzbekistan; and Sybil Sohail, Veronika Sohail and Twinkle Sohail on winning gold medals in the Classic Powerlifting Championship 2024 held at South Africa.
A large number of renowned WAPDA sportspersons, Member (Finance), Member (Water), Member (Power), Secretary WAPDA/GM (Admin) and President WAPDA Sports Board attended the ceremony.
Congratulating him on winning the first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics for Pakistan, the Chairman said that Arshad Nadeem had made the nation proud. "Nations and their sports rise and fall together, which is why, WAPDA has been making significant contribution for promotion of sports in Pakistan for more than half a century", he added.
Representing Pakistan in international events, WAPDA sportspersons have been bringing laurels to the county, he said. They won 44 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 22 bronze medals in individual and team events at various international championships, which included Commonwealth Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, Asian Games, etc. during the last two years, the Chairman further said.
Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Nadeem thanked WAPDA Sports Board for arranging the ceremony. Highlighting the contribution for well-being of sports persons, he said that WAPDA Sports Board has not only helped groom him but also hundreds of other players by providing them employment opportunities and imparting training at its sports facilities across the country.
It is important to note that WAPDA is the largest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as about 1900 players and sports officials are associated with various units of WAPDA Sports Board. WAPDA has 66 teams in all – 36 of men and 30 of women. At present, WAPDA is national champion in 36 and runners-up in 21 games.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Sports
-
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England5 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard5 hours ago
-
England maintain grip on first Test after Sri Lanka skipper De Silva departs5 hours ago
-
Saud Shakeel joins Saeed Ahmed to score fastest 1000 Test runs7 hours ago
-
Saim, Saud show resilience on challenging opening day of first Test7 hours ago
-
Germany goalkeeper Neuer retires from international duty7 hours ago
-
Chairman WAPDA presents Rs 5 mln cash award to Arshad Nadeem7 hours ago
-
WAPDA presents cash award of Rs5 million to its athlete Arshad Nadeem9 hours ago
-
CM felicitates athlete Bano Butt9 hours ago
-
Woakes at the double as Sri Lanka slump against England in first Test9 hours ago
-
Day two of second four-day match abandoned9 hours ago
-
Chelsea sign Joao Felix as Gallagher leaves for Atletico Madrid9 hours ago