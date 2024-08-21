WAPDA presents cash award of Rs5 million to its athlete Arshad Nadeem

(@Abdulla99267510)

Paris Olympics Medalist Arshad Nadeem praises WAPDA for promotion of sports in Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2024) WAPDA presented a cash award of Rs5 million to its athlete Arshad Nadeem on his historic performance in Paris Olympics 2024.

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), who is also Patron-in-Chief of WAPDA Sports board presented the cash award to Arshad Nadeem in a ceremony arranged by WAPDA Sports Board in his honour at WAPDA Auditorium, WAPDA House today. Cash awards were also given to WAPDA’s Nooh Dastagir on winning gold medal for Pakistan in the Strongman Games 2024 held at Uzbekistan; and Sybil Sohail, Veronika Sohail and Twinkle Sohail on winning gold medals in the Classic Powerlifting Championship 2024 held at South Africa.

A large number of renowned WAPDA sportspersons, Member (Finance), Member (Water), Member (Power), Secretary WAPDA/GM (Admin) and President WAPDA Sports Board attended the ceremony.

Congratulating him on winning the first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics for Pakistan, the Chairman said that Arshad Nadeem has made the nation proud. Nations and their sports rise and fall together, which is why, WAPDA has been making significant contribution for promotion of sports in Pakistan for more than half a century.

Representing Pakistan in international events, WAPDA sportspersons have been bringing laurels to the county. They won 44 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 22 bronze medals in individual and team events at various international championships, which included Commonwealth Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, Asian Games, etc. during the last two years, the Chairman further said.

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Nadeem thanked WAPDA Sports Board for arranging the ceremony. Highlighting the contribution for well-being of sportspersons, he said that WAPDA Sports Board has not only helped groom him but also hundreds of other players by providing them employment opportunities and imparting training at its sports facilities across the country.

It may be mentioned here that WAPDA is the largest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as about 1900 players and sports officials are associated with various units of WAPDA Sports Board.

WAPDA 66 teams in all – 36 of men and 30 of women. At present, WAPDA is national champion in 36 and runners-up in 21 games.