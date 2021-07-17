Wapda retains Master Cup National Ranking TT Men, Women Team Events titles

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Wapda retained All Pakistan National Ranking Table Tennis Championship Men and Women titles for the second consecutive years after defeating KP in Men final and Punjab in the Women final played here at Lala Rafique sports Arena on Saturday.

In the Men's final, Wapda defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-0, while in the women's team event, Wapda defeated Punjab by 3-1.

Wapda beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Men Team event final when Asim Qurashi beat Ubaid Shah 3-1,t eh score was 10-12, 11-9, 11-7 and 11-6, in the second singles international Fahad Khawjah defeated Shayan Farooq by 3-1, the score was 11-13, 11-9 and 11-5, in the last singles international Rameez beat Haseeb Khawjah by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9.

In the Women Team event final, Wapda beat Punjab by 3-0, in the first single Aisha Shajeel beat Aysha Arbab by 3-1, the score was 11-9, 11-7, 8-11 and 11-9, Parnia Khan defeated her mother-like rival Ayesha Faheem by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-5.

In the last singles Sanam Yasin beat Shumallah by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-2 and 11-3.

Surprisingly, most of the veteran players are part of the Master Cup, competing against their children-like players. In the position match Punjab beat KP by 3-0, in the first singles international Kainat Malik recorded victory against Ayseha Arbab, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-7, Ayseha Khan beat Haleema of KP 11-8, 11-8 and 11-9 and Tayyab beat Hiba by 3-0, the 11-3, 6-11, 11-8 and 11-6 and in the last reverse singles Ayesha Khan beat Kainat Malik by 12-10, 11-9 and 11-6.

In the position match KP Ubaid Shah beaten by Abdullah Nazir of HEC 3-1, the score was 12-10, 11-9, 7-11 and 11-9, Shayan Faroooq beat Yousuf Malih 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-9, Haseeb Khawjah beat Shameer Elashi 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9 and in the last singles of the Team event Shayan Farooq beat Abdullah Nazir 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-6 and 11-9.