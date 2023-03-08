UrduPoint.com

Wapda Retains Men And Women Titles In National Badminton Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 08, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Wapda retains men and women titles in national badminton championship

WAPDA again reined supreme in Badminton by winning both Men's and Women's team titles in the 60th National Badminton Championship 2023

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :WAPDA again reined supreme in Badminton by winning both Men's and Women's team titles in the 60th National Badminton Championship 2023.

WAPDA outplayed Higher education Commission (HEC) by 3-0 in the Men's final, while trounced Punjab by 3-1 in the Women's finals, played here at WAPDA sports Complex.

In Men's finals, WAPDA's Laroosh Khan beat Rana Amraiz of HEC by 2-0 in first single, Azeem Sarwar and Zunnain from WAPDA defeated Rohaan and Jalees of HEC by 2-0 in double event and WAPDA's Muqeet Tahir beat Aashan of HEC by 2-1 in single event.

In Women's finals, WAPDA's Ghazala Siddique beat Punjab's Zubaira by 2-0; whereas in double event, WAPDA's Ghazala Siddique and Mahoor Shahzad defeated Zubaira and Aqsa of Punjab by 2-0.

WAPDA's Bushra lost to Amal Tariq of Punjab by 1-2 as she retired hurt. Consequently in the double event, WAPDA's Saima Waqar and Khizra Rasheed beat Hadia and Qurat-ul-Ain of Punjab by 2-0.

The Championship was organized by National Badminton Federation in collaboration with WAPDA Sports board. Though the matches for team titles have concluded, yet the matches for individual titles will continue till March 12.

As many as 11 teams are participating in the Championship including Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, AJK, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Railways, WAPDA, Higher Education Commission and Police.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Sports Punjab WAPDA Badminton Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Women HEC Event From

Recent Stories

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' ..

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' - US Army Acquisition Chief

17 minutes ago
 Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian ..

Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian Soldiers by Late March

17 minutes ago
 US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conf ..

US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conflict, Clandestine Attack - Int ..

17 minutes ago
 Social sector played role in boosting confidence a ..

Social sector played role in boosting confidence among women: Commissioner

17 minutes ago
 DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

17 minutes ago
 ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativit ..

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativity Awards

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.