Wapda retains men and women titles in national badminton championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :WAPDA again reined supreme in Badminton by winning both Men's and Women's team titles in the 60th National Badminton Championship 2023.

WAPDA outplayed Higher education Commission (HEC) by 3-0 in the Men's final, while trounced Punjab by 3-1 in the Women's finals, played here at WAPDA sports Complex.

In Men's finals, WAPDA's Laroosh Khan beat Rana Amraiz of HEC by 2-0 in first single, Azeem Sarwar and Zunnain from WAPDA defeated Rohaan and Jalees of HEC by 2-0 in double event and WAPDA's Muqeet Tahir beat Aashan of HEC by 2-1 in single event.

In Women's finals, WAPDA's Ghazala Siddique beat Punjab's Zubaira by 2-0; whereas in double event, WAPDA's Ghazala Siddique and Mahoor Shahzad defeated Zubaira and Aqsa of Punjab by 2-0.

WAPDA's Bushra lost to Amal Tariq of Punjab by 1-2 as she retired hurt. Consequently in the double event, WAPDA's Saima Waqar and Khizra Rasheed beat Hadia and Qurat-ul-Ain of Punjab by 2-0.

The Championship was organized by National Badminton Federation in collaboration with WAPDA Sports board. Though the matches for team titles have concluded, yet the matches for individual titles will continue till March 12.

As many as 11 teams are participating in the Championship including Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, AJK, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Railways, WAPDA, Higher Education Commission and Police.