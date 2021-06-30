UrduPoint.com
Wapda Retains Netball Titles

Zeeshan Mehtab 43 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Defending Champions Pakistan Wapda retained both the men and women titles of the 20th National Netball Championship played here at the Hameedi hall of the Pakistan sports Complex.

Director General, Pakistan Sports board, Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed trophies, medals and certificates among the players.

President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain, Secretary General Syed Gohar Raza were also present on the occasion.

In the men's final played on Wednesday; Wapda beat Pakistan Army by 30-21 goals while in the women's final, Wapda downed Sindh by 28-14 goals.

PakistanAir Force (PAF) beat Pakistan Navy by 34-18 goals in the 3rd position men's match while in the 3rd position women's game Pakistan Army outplayed Punjab by 23-14 goals.

