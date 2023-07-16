Wapda retains title in National Men, Women Ju-Jitsu Championship trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Wapda retained the title for third consecutive times after securing 17 gold medals, Pakistan Navy with seven gold claimed the runners-up trophy and Pakistan Army took third position with four gold medals in the 14th edition of the National Men and Women Ju-Jitsu Championship played at the indoor hall of the Postgraduate College Abbottabad No. 1 on Sunday.

Regional sports Officer Hazara Ahmad Zaman, former DG Sports Tariq Mehmood, Chairman Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation Khalil Ahmad Khan, Secretary Tariq Ali, Secretary KP Ju-Jitsu Association and Organizing Secretary Tehseen Ullah, District Sports Officer Saqib Jadoon (Haripur), Bashir Ahmad (Abbottabad) and a large number of spectators, players and officials were also present.

Surprisingly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed four silver and 14 bronze medals by taking the overall in the provinces. A brilliant performance, winning four silvers and twelve browns, on the occasion Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman and Khalil Ahmad Khan of Pakistan Jujitsu Federation distributed the prizes among the players along with Secretary Tariq Ali, Organizing Secretary Tahsinullah Khan, South Asian Gold Medalist and Secretary Provincial Karate Association Khalid Noor and other important personalities were present.

The Championship is jointly being organized by Regional Sports Officer Hazara, District Administration Hazara and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ju-Jitsu Association under the supervision of Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Association.

Pakistan WAPDA won 17 gold medals, five in the Women categories including -63kg,-48kg, -52kg, -57kg and -63kg, seven gold medals in Men fighting comprising -52kg, -56kg,-63kg,-85kg, -50kg, -56kg-62kg, and five gold medals in Nawzaza. Pakistan Navy won 7 gold medals and the Army took the second position by bagging four gold medals while Sindh remained at fourth with one gold medal.

Teams from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, WAPDA, Army, Navy and Police participated in the competition. In the women's 57kg weight category played on the last day, Arwa of Pakistan WAPDA won gold, Arzoo of Navy won silver medal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alina and Ayesha of Army got brown medals respectively, Shamaila of WAPDA won gold in -63kg weight category, Fazilat of Navy won silver medal, Adan Khan,hailing from Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Asma Rani of Army got brown medals, Vijay Sulaiman of WAPDA won gold medal in Men's -50kg weight category, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Jibran won silver medal, Balochistan's Muhammad Hussain and Nauman Habib won browns, in the Open weight category Police's Abid won gold, Army's Fayaz Hussain won silver medal, Punjab's Hashim Ali and Navy's Hamid Ali browns medals respectively.

In -56kg, Owais of WAPDA won gold medal, Saleem of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa silver medal, Asif Ali of Pakistan Navy and Rashid of Islamabad won the third position. In the -77kg category, Ali Hamza of Pakistan Navy won gold, Hamza of WAPDA won silver, Fahad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Waqas of Army won brown medals. The Championship lasted for three days in which more than 300 players and officials from 10 different teams across the country participated.

Results: Women Nawzaza -57kg Arwa Wapda Arzoo Navy Alina Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ayesha Army -63kg Shamaila Wapda Fazilat Navy Asma Rani Army Adan Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Men Nawzaza -50kg Vijay Sulaiman Wapda Jadran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Hassan Balochistan Nouman Habib Islamabad -56kg Awais Wapda Muhammad Asif Balochistan Asim Khan Sindh Asif Ali Pakistan Navy -77kg Shahzeb Sindh Maahsam Wapda Ameer Hamza Army Danish Ahmad Navy Open Category Abid Police Fayyaz Hussain Army Hashim Ali Punjab Hamid Ali Navy -62kg Men Adil Munir Navy Majeeb Ur Rehman Gilgit-Baltistan Salman Khan Wapda Muhammad. Munawar Army -67kg Khawjah Usman Wapda Salman Khan Punjab Suliaman Shah Navy Riasat Mehmood Islamabad -85kg Arshad Khan Wapda Ali Zia Punjab Muhammad Azeem Army Muhammad Nadeem Navy Women Fighting -44kg Nayab Navy Husna Army Kosar Wapda Mehrab Punjab -48kg Minahil Army Bano Butt Wapda Nighar Ali KP Anam Navy -52kg Mehak Navy Humaira Wapda Muqadas Ijaz ArmyNargis Khan Punjab