ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Wapda have moved in the final of both men's and women's event of the National Netball Championship here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Monday.

Wapda and Sindh moved in the final of women's event while Wapda and Pakistan Army would play in men's final.

The finals of both men and women would be held on Tuesday.

Muhammad Ibrar, Director General Pakistan Sports board was the chief guest on the semifinals while Dy DG, PSB, Shahid islam, President, PNF, Mudassar Arian, Vice President Sameen Malik and Secretary General, Syed Gohar Raza were also present on the occasion.

In women's event results, in the first semifinal, Wapda beat Pakistan Army by 18-15 points. Nisha Sultan from Wapda scored 10 points while Ashia scored 15 points. Sindh beat HEC by 16-20 in the second semifinal.

Quarat Ain scored 10 points for Sindh while Khadija got 14 points.

In the first semifinal of the Men's event, Wapda beat Navy by 22-16 points.

Zain got 20 points for Wapda while Navy player Babar secured 16 points.

In the second semifinal, Pakistan Army beat Pakistan Air Force by 33-25 points. Shamraiz and Umer got 22 and 11 points for Army, respectively while Akhtar and Zohair bagged 10 and 15 points for PAF respectively.

In the quarterfinals of the Women's event held earlier, Wapda beat GB by 41-0 points; HEC beat Punjab by 25-10 points; Army beat KPK by 31-02 points and Sindh beat PNF Elite by 30-14 points.

In men's quarterfinals, Wapda beat Punjab by 29-21 points; Pakistan Army beat Police by 40-20 points; Pakistan Navy beat GB by 30-10 points; Pakistan Air Force beat Sindh by 29-17 points.